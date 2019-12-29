|
Marshall W. Kane, 78, of Pembroke Pines, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Florida with his daughter by his side.
Marshall was born in Copiague, New York on January 4, 1941. He worked as a butcher most of his life before retiring.
Marshall is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Gertrude Kane.
He is survived by his daughter Linda Kane, his son Kristopher Kane: sister, Marjorie Munro; brother, Albert Kane (Mary Ann); as well as many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed dearly by his beloved cat, Frankie.
Visitation will be 5:30pm to 9pm on Monday, December 30th at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street Hollywood, Florida, with the service being held at 7:00pm. A private cremation will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019