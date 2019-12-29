Home

Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
Marshall W. Kane


1941 - 2019
Marshall W. Kane Obituary
Marshall W. Kane, 78, of Pembroke Pines, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Florida with his daughter by his side.

Marshall was born in Copiague, New York on January 4, 1941. He worked as a butcher most of his life before retiring.

Marshall is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Gertrude Kane.

He is survived by his daughter Linda Kane, his son Kristopher Kane: sister, Marjorie Munro; brother, Albert Kane (Mary Ann); as well as many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed dearly by his beloved cat, Frankie.

Visitation will be 5:30pm to 9pm on Monday, December 30th at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street Hollywood, Florida, with the service being held at 7:00pm. A private cremation will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
