Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Baird-Case Funeral Home
4701 North State Road 7
Tamarac, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lauderdale Memorial Park
2001 SW 4th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha B. Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha B. Barton Obituary
Barton, Martha B., Age 96 of Ft. Lauderdale Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Martha is survived by her son Louis (Jackie) Barton of Fairbanks, Alaska, her grandsons Jonathan (Melissa) Barton of McGrath, Alaska and Jeffery (Michele) Barton of Maui, Hawaii, and her great grandson Elias Barton of McGrath, Alaska. Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years William H. Barton and her son Harold "Lynn" Barton. Martha was a faithful and active member of Plantation Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Baird-Case Funeral Home 4701 North State Road 7 Tamarac, Florida 33319. A graveside service will be held Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lauderdale Memorial Park 2001 SW 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Florida 33317.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -