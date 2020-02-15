|
|
Barton, Martha B., Age 96 of Ft. Lauderdale Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Martha is survived by her son Louis (Jackie) Barton of Fairbanks, Alaska, her grandsons Jonathan (Melissa) Barton of McGrath, Alaska and Jeffery (Michele) Barton of Maui, Hawaii, and her great grandson Elias Barton of McGrath, Alaska. Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years William H. Barton and her son Harold "Lynn" Barton. Martha was a faithful and active member of Plantation Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Baird-Case Funeral Home 4701 North State Road 7 Tamarac, Florida 33319. A graveside service will be held Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lauderdale Memorial Park 2001 SW 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Florida 33317.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2020