Martin Barry Isenburg, 84, of Delray Beach Florida, died peacefully in his sleep early in the morning on Friday October 18. Barry and his beloved wife of 60 years, Carol McAdam Isenburg, lived a complete and joy-filled life full of vacations, golf, friends, card games, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barry was born in Irvington, New Jersey and lived for many years and raised his family in Bridgewater, NJ. Barry proudly served in the Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. He worked for many years as a Claims Manager for Travelers Insurance Company, and was honored with their Manager of the Year award in 1986. He and Carol were active members of Delray Dunes Country Club, and he had previously served on the Board of Governors for Raritan Valley Country Club. He was also very proud of the two holes-in-one that he made while playing, one at Delray Dunes, one at Raritan Valley. Barry and Carol also worked as volunteers for many years at Bethesda Memorial Hospital, assisting families of patients with directions and questions they had.
He is survived by his children, Donald, Joy (Stump), and Steven. He also cherished the relationships with his son-in-law and daughters-in-law-Andrew Stump, Joanne Nardo Isenburg, and Pamela Iovino Isenburg-who helped to raise his seven grandchildren. His granddaughter and grandsons-Danielle, Raymond, Scott, Dylan, Matthew, William, and Todd-were his greatest pride and joy. Additionally, he was recently blessed with the birth of two great-grandchildren, Finn Hennessey and Louis Isenburg.
Barry's intelligence, sense of humor, and ambitious drive marked his life and his presence left an unforgettable impression on everyone he came in contact with.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019