CASSIDY Monsignor Martin J. (died peacefully March 27, 2019).Born Feb 23, 1931 in Swinford, County Mayo, Ireland, Msgr. Cassidy studied at St Kieran's Seminary in Kilkenny and was ordained June 2, 1957, for the Diocese of St. Andrews and Edinburgh. He served there until coming to South Florida in 1960. His first assignments here were as parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception in Hialeah (1960), St. Anthony in Fort Lauderdale (1962-63), St. Monica in Opa-Locka (1963-64) and St Matthew in Hallandale (1964-65). He served as administrator of St Catherine in Sebring (1965-67) and St. Kieran in Miami (1967-70) until being named pastor of St. Francis of Assisi in Riviera Beach (1970-74). From 1974 to 1991, he served as pastor of St. Gregory in Plantation, where he built the church and expanded the school. Named pastor of Assumption in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea in 1991, he also built a church there. He was given the title of monsignor in 2008 and retired from full-time ministry in 2010. Son of the late John Francis and Mary Kate, Brackloon, Swinford, Co. Mayo. Sadly missed by his brother, Dr. Ciarán (Dublin) and predeceased by his much loved siblings, Phil, Fr. Peadar, John, Alice, Pat, Sister Justin, Mariette, Canon Michael, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law. Deeply regretted by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Monsignor Michael (Longford), his many cousins, relatives, his assistant Donna, fellow priests of the Archdiocese of Miami, his caregivers and his parish family. He will be forever remembered by all.The viewing will take place Tuesday, April 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Assumption Church, 2001 S. Ocean Blvd., Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. at Assumption, followed by burial at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in North Lauderdale. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary