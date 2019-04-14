Beloved father of Melissa, Russell and Sarena, grandfather of Skye and brother of Herbert, Martin was a kind, generous and funny man who touched many lives. Born in Brooklyn in 1931, he served in the army then worked in commodities where he was one of the top people in his field, as Senior Vice President at J. Aron & Co. then a partner at Goldman Sachs. Following his early retirement, Martin devoted his time to philanthropic and charitable causes, volunteering for Hospice-by-the-Sea, Jewish Federation, the Mizner Festival for the Arts and as Chairman of the Florida Philharmonic to name a few. He used a work bonus to found The Coyne Family Foundation, established AMORE which provided free financial advice to the elderly, was a co-founder of the Boca Raton Symphonia and recently started the Healing Sounds of Music which provides healing music programs in assisted living facilities in Boca Raton. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions tohealingsoundsofmusic.org. The memorial will be held in Boca Raton at 11:30 am Friday April 19 at Boca Raton Mausoleum, 451 SW 4th Ave, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30 at 101 Plaza Real South. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary