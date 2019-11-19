|
|
Martin Michael May, 72, of Plantation, Florida, passed away on November 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Martin was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Murray and Esther (Konick) May. He attended Syracuse University ('69), Chicago Medical School ('74), interned at Upstate Medical at Syracuse ('76), and completed his residency at George Washington University ('79). He was an Orthopedic Surgeon, practicing in South Florida for more than 25 years.
Martin would best be described as a Renaissance man. Not only a talented physician, but also a business man, an author, and an avid collector. He was a character, with an unconventional sense of humor and a keen wit. Marty was always quick with a story and he had an ease around others. He was also a generous person, in many ways and to many people. Above all else though, his pride and joy was his family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janis, and his three children Amy, Michael, and David.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 19th, 2:45 pm at Star of David Memorial Gardens, 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, Florida 33068. The family will be sitting shiva after the service from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude or .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2019