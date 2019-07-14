|
Johnson, Martin Ray, 77, of Pompano Beach passed away on July 2, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1941, son of the late Waldo E. and Elizabeth R. Johnson. Ray is survived by his two children, Kevin Johnson of Pompano Beach and Brandy Stafford of Orange Park; two grandchildren, Sydney Brooks and Madison Stafford; brother, Wayne Johnson; sister, Walda Letson. Ray was an important member of many parts of his community, especially the First United Methodist Church and Pompano Beach OneBlood Donation Center. Memorial Service will be held on July 19, 2019 2:00 pm at the Christ Church Chapel, 201 NE 2nd St. Pompano Beach, FL. www.kraeerpompanobeach.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 14, 2019