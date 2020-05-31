Marvin A. Klein, of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Mayfield Heights, Ohio died on May 26, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving wife, Renee (Kutz), of the last 32 years. He was previously married for 30 years to the late Beverly nee Sperling and is survived by their two children, former Congressman Ron & Dori Klein (grandchildren Brian and Alexandria, Lauren and Daniel Caplow) and Cindy & Michael Furst (grandchildren Stephanie, Brett and Jen, and great grandchild, Ava). He is also survived by his wife Renee's children, Kevin, Karen, Bryan, Cindy, and Adrienne, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.



Marvin had two careers: ownership of a family business, Cleveland Variety Store, and as a residential real estate agent. He had a strong work ethic and was well liked by everyone. He enjoyed participating in sports until he was 85. He will always be remembered as one of the biggest cheerleaders of his hometown, Cleveland.



When his son Ron was elected to public office, he met Governors and Presidents, enjoyed the proud moments, but took it all in stride.



He and Renee had a wonderful life together, traveling and enjoying time with family and friends..



Contributions in his memory can be made to B'nai Torah Congregation /TLC Program, Boca Raton, Florida, or B'nai Israel, Tustin, California



