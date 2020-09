Marvin Earl Renbaum, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at the age of 91. Marvin was light hearted, warm, and generous. He was loved by everyone who knew him.



He is survived by his children, Louis (Laura) Renbaum, Lois (Scott) Saunders, and Jodi Renbaum; sister, Deanna (Peter) Hirsch; grandchildren, Leah Renbaum, Lindsay (Jeremy) Wolff, Nicholas Vanderweit, and Jonathan Vanderweit; great-grandchildren, Isla and Marin Wolff. Marvin was predeceased by his wives, Geraldine Renbaum and Anita Renbaum; and parents, Julius and Ida Renbaum.



Services are private. Please omit flowers.



