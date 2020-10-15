Marvin Gerard (Stahl) Premer passed on October 6, 2020, at the age of 86. Marvin was beloved by wife of 66 years, Sandra née Tomberg, children Debra Premer, Roy Premer, Cheryl (Walter) Katz, Karen Cresswell and grandchildren Alisa (Kevin), Matthew, Cassidy, Kellen, Riley, Brayden, and Hannah.
Marvin was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 13, 1933. Marvin and Sandra married in 1954 and moved from Philadelphia to South Florida in 1972. Known for his dry sense of humor, Marvin was a "gentle giant" who cared for all he called family, including his parents who lived into their late nineties.
Marvin and Sandy owned several successful card and gift shops in the area, including Marsan's, Regency and Palm-Aire. He was respected in his industry and sought out for advice. Marvin and Sandra enjoyed cruising and trips to Disney with family.
Marvin battled Parkinson's disease for five years. Donations may be made in his memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson.org
