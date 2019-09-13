|
Marvin Green passed away on September 11, 2019. He was born in the Bronx, New York on October 14, 1929 to Henry and Marim Green. After graduating
Lafayette High School he joined the Air Force in 1948. He was sent to Germany during the Berlin Airlift. After being discharged from service he attended Colombia Chiropractic College. He practiced as a chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. He was introduced to Marion Vitow in 1972 and they were married on July 3, 1973. He moved his family to warm Hollywood, Florida in 1977. Marvin and Marion enjoyed 47 years together. He is survived by his son Joshua and daughter Melissa. Marvin enjoyed the company of friends and family. He was an advid dog lover and gave a home to many furry children over the years. Marvin is missed dearly. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13 at 12:00pm at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 North 72nd Avenue Hollywood, FL 33024.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019