Marvin Hajos, born September 14, 1943, was the son of Joseph & Muriel Hajos. Marvin grew up in The Bronx, New York; although, living a short distance from Yankee Stadium, Marvin was more fascinated with the animals at the Bronx zoo. He bought his first car at 18, then made a successful living buying & selling cars. Leaving the Bronx, Hajos married, and moved to upstate New York, owning a 100-acre farm. There he continued with his car business, & raised domestic animals, trying his hand at agricultural farming & animal husbandry. He also lived in Texas, but eventually found his way to South Florida. Living in Broward County for over twenty years, Hajos began to raise exotic birds and ratites (emus, ostriches, etc.). Hajos was considered one of the first successful emu & ostrich breeders in the United States. An expert in his field, Hajos was often asked to speak at colleges and universities. He retired in Alachua, Florida where he continued to raise exotics and endangered animal species. On Friday, April 12, 2019, Hajos was caring for one of his newest and favorite ratites, a colorful cassowary; he died accidently, doing what he loved. Marvin will be remembered for his generosity, wit, and love for his animals. He is survived by son, David Hajos, grandchildren KatieLynn & Calvin Hajos (mother Jennifer Rodemick), long-time companion, Cynthia Grayson, & her children, Maria & Anne Grayson. Services were held at B'nai Israel cemetery on April 15, 2019. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019