Marvin Zale died peacefully on October 10, 2019 in Boca Raton Florida at the age of 89.
Marvin is survived by his wife Betty; Children David Zale (Carol), Margie Plough (Maurice), Stanley Zale (Claudia) & Janet Zale; Grandchildren Jacob, Sarah, Andrew, Hannah, Scott, Leah, Chloe, Olivia, Ian, Erin and Sam; Brother Donald Zale (Barbara), Sister Gloria Landsberg (Jerry). He is preceded in death by brother Herschel Zale & Cousin Leo Fields.
Marvin was happily married for over 66 years. Having served in the army, he then worked for Zale corporation, retiring in 1986 & then moving to Boca Raton.
He devoted the rest of his life to philanthropy, always put others first.
Funeral is scheduled for 10:00am, Oct. 13 at Temple Beth El, in Boca Raton
Please send donations to the Levis JCC -Betty & Marvin Zale Preschool, The South Palm Beach County Jewish Federation, Boca Helping Hands.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019