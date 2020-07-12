Mary A. Ptak, of Lake Worth, FL passed away on July 3, 2020. Mrs. Ptak is a retiree of the St. Joseph's Hospital, Tobin Meat Packing Company and A. Szelagowski and Sons Meat Packing Company.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Vincent Ptak, dearest mother of David (David Fry) and James (Carol nee:Milliron), loved grandmother of Catherine (Rodney) Kirkland, and Carolynne Ptak, special great grandma to Caleb and Joshua Kirkland. Daughter to the late Adolph and Lottie (nee: Palka) Rakowski, sister to the late Theresa (Joseph) Matusik and the late Adolph "Roxie" (Sandy nee:Budzinski) Rakowski.
There will be no prior visitation and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trustbridge Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or your favorite charity
.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home
), Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.