Mary passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30th. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 25, 1931, Mary was raised in Valley Stream and married her high school sweetheart, Don, in 1951. Together, they raised three children and moved to Pompano Beach in 1969, retiring to Port Charlotte in 1986. After Don passed away in 2015, she moved to Lighthouse Point to be near her family. Mary loved life and never uttered a disparaging word about anyone. She was known for her kind, gentle, and welcoming nature. Mary enjoyed bowling, biking, sailing, Sunday cards and of course the NY Yankees. From her selflessness and quiet joy to her world-famous pound cake, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Mary is survived by her son, Jim (Linda) Ackermann, daughters Barbara (Ed) Shepard and Donna (Allen) Romanelli, grandchildren Elise (Alex) Carver, Adam Ackermann and Grace Shepard, as well as Grace's rescue dog, Bogie, who was always by her side. Services will be held at a later date in Port Charlotte.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019