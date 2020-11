Mary Ann Shoaff went home to be with her Lord and Savior November 10,2020. Born March 19,1945 in Tampa, Florida she was the daughter of Leo and Eva Smith of Tampa. She married her beloved husband Richard Shoaff of Hallandale on June 11,1965. They lived in Pembroke Pines and Hallandale until 2016 when they moved to Meridianville, Alabama to be near their son Bryan and family. She was a devout Christian and served her Lord. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, her son Bryan and wife Deandra, 3 loving Grandchildren Kayla, Ashlyn and Luke, her sister Evelyn Pricher. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Tracy Lynn, her sister Betty Godwin and her brother Don Smith. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday 11/17 at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida 33024.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store