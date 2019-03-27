Sweeney, Mary Ann Fanelli, 77, of Pompano Beach passed away on March 23, 2019. She was born in Louisville Kentucky on February 27, 1942 to parents, R Vincent and Mary Louise Fanelli. Mary Ann was raised in Oldham County in Kentucky. Mary Ann enjoyed reading, knitting and quilting. She volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader for over 40 years and at Bayview Elementary School; she was Lifetime Girl Scout Member and Lions Club Member. She loved to order "City Gin" (water) and would often comment "It needs more celery" at restaurants. She is survived by her husband, William B Sweeney; two daughters, Amy (Victor) Gray and Carol (Mark) Thomson; grandchildren, Vincent (Jenna) Gray and Morgan Gray. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following organizations, Girl Scouts of America Fundraising, P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087; Kosair Charaties https://kosair.org/donate; , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2019 10:00 am at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, Kentucky followed by burial Floydsburg Cemetery. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary