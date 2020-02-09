|
|
Mary C. Busch, 80, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on November 30, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Mary was born in Lansing, Michigan to John T. Winters and Mary E. DeShetler on October 3, 1939. Mary attended school in Fort Lauderdale. She married Robert L. Busch on September 2, 1961 in Dundee, Michigan.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband Robert L. Busch; her children Kameron Busch, Danielle Lysaght, Deanna Drolet, and Lisa Busch; siblings Charles Winter, Jackie Baisden, and Larry Bigelow; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Burial will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S. State Road 7 Lake Worth, FL 33467
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020