Mary "Phyllis" Cable, beloved wife, mother, and Meme, age 77 of Pompano Beach, Florida entered eternal rest on April 19, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Ralph and Georgia Hemmings. She moved to Florida in February of 1961 to marry the love of her life, Philip Henry Cable; they were married for 59 years. Phyllis was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammie and Meme to her grandchildren.



Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Phil, her four children and their spouses, Morie and son-in-law Brian Reed, Marla Killmon, Mike and daughter-in-law Kim Cable, and Margo and son-in-law Scott Lerner; grandchildren, Richard Killmon Jr., Morgan Killmon, Jordan Reed, Jessica Lerner, Tate Reed, Paige Reed, Joshua Lerner, Amber Cable, and Philip Cable. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



Please join us celebrating her life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:30 pm at St. Coleman Catholic Church at 1200 S. Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, Fl. Contributions in Phyllis' memory can be made to St. Coleman Catholic Church.



