Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Old Pompano Beach Cemetery
400 SE 23rd Avenue
Pompano Beach, FL
Mary Clifford Mobley McClellan

Mary Clifford Mobley McClellan Obituary
It is with heavy hearts, love & affection that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary on October 2, 2019 in her 87th year of life at her Breakwater Surf Club home in Ft. Lauderdale with her adored son, Wm. Mobley McClellan by her side. Predeceased by her cherished husband of 55 years, Lucius William "Bill" McClellan, beloved daughter, Novice Marie McClellan and Pompano Beach pioneering parents E. A. "Lon" & Marie L. Mobley. With her enduring elegant style, cheerful demeanor, forever nurturing spirit, unwavering love for her family & her "joie de vivre", Mary lived a life filled with many wonderful & happy moments. She touched many lives around the World and will be deeply missed & fondly remembered by all who were privileged to have known her. She truly personified the motto that she lived by, "Always Make Happy Memories".

A "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, November 16th, 10:30 AM at the Old Pompano Beach Cemetery 400 SE 23rd Avenue, Pompano Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Veterans Support Organization of your choice.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019
