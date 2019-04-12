Mary Colleen (Ferron) Transleau, 57, of Green Acres, Florida passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Colleen was born in Monroe, WI and moved to Florida with her family in 1969. She attended Saint Joan of Arc Catholic School in Boca Raton and then Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale. She graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and was a member of the sorority TriSigma. Colleen was a member of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church in Boynton Beach. She had a deep and unwavering faith and loved to pray the rosary. Colleen had many talents, she enjoyed painting, sewing and spending time on the golf course. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Kevin Transleau; a loving son, Collin Transleau; mother, Dorothy (John E.) Ferron, DeLand, FL; sister, Maureen (Todd) Cranshaw, Ormond Beach, FL; aunt, Mary Ellen (Doug) Humphreys, Boca Raton, FL; cousin, Will Humphreys, Charleston, SC; nephews and nieces, Sean, Kaitlyn (Ralph), Keara, Shannon, and extended Transleau family. The family will receive condolences starting at 10:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church in Boca Raton. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to www.nami.org. Glick Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary