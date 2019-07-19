Home

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
Mandarin, FL
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
Mandarin, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Main Catholic Church
11730 Old St. Augustine Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Mary Cononie


1940 - 2019
Mary Cononie Obituary
Mary Elyce Cononie, age 79, passed away at home on July 15, 2019. She was born in Johnstown, PA on June 28, 1940.

Mary has been a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for over 30 years. She was known for never missing her children and grandchildren's ball games and dance recitals and for enjoying watching her husband and children coaching their teams. Some of Mary's happiest times were spent with her family. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who had a very strong Catholic faith.

Mary is survived by her three children, Carlyce, Carmen (Tammy) and Sean Cononie; four grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Andrew and Angela. She is also survived by her two siblings, Thomas Gasbarro and Elaine Brown. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Carmen Cononie.

Rosary Service will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 5:30 p.m. until time of Visitation from 6-9 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Main Catholic Church, 11730 Old St. Augustine Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32258. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 4214 Loretto Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32258.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 19, 2019
