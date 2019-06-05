Home

Mary Costello, 103 years young went to join our heavenly father on June 1, 2019. She was surrounded by family throughout her brief passing. Mary was born on October 1, 1915 in Brooklyn, NY. She moved to Miami in 1939 where she worked in the garment industry. She has been a resident of Pembroke Pines for 30 + years.Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Scarano's Funeral Home(Pines Blvd location). A mass will be held, Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Maximilian Catholic Church, Pembroke Pines. Mary will then be laid to rest at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery next to the love of her life, Lawrence and her loving sister, Anna.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice agency.Deepest love until we meet again.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 5, 2019
