|
|
Mary M. Crescenzo, 60, of Southwest Ranches, passed away April 12, 2019. Survived by loving husband Wesley Garwood; son John Arbe; brothers Peter, Arniel and Michael; sisters Virginia, Madeline, Regina and Theresa and grandson Anthony; and many nieces and nephews. Gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, April 27th at 2:30 pm with a Memorial Service at 3:00 pm at Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. 954-989-8220 Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019