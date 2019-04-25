Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Mary M. Crescenzo, 60, of Southwest Ranches, passed away April 12, 2019. Survived by loving husband Wesley Garwood; son John Arbe; brothers Peter, Arniel and Michael; sisters Virginia, Madeline, Regina and Theresa and grandson Anthony; and many nieces and nephews. Gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, April 27th at 2:30 pm with a Memorial Service at 3:00 pm at Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. 954-989-8220 Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019
