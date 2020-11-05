1/
Mary Dolores Simmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Simmons died on November 3rd of Alzheimer's disease at the age of 83. Mrs. Simmons was born Mary Dolores Pavlinchak in Ashland, Pennsylvania in 1937 and moved to New York City as a child. She was the first person in her family to attend college, earning a Bachelor's Degree from the City College of New York, and later a Master's Degree in Political Science from Montclair State University. Mrs. Simmons and her husband, Todd Simmons lived and raised their family in Montclair, NJ, where she was active in the League of Women Voters, the Montclair Beautification Committee; and other civic organizations. Mrs. Simmons attained the level of Master Gardener in both New Jersey and Florida, where she lived in retirement. In New Jersey she was active with the Montclair Garden Club and the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens. In Florida, she was active in the Palm Beach County Extension Service, assisting local residents with plant choices, pest control and planning. Mrs. Simmons' other great joy in life was music. She was an avid pianist and participated in several choirs including a thirty-year association with the First Congregational Church in Montclair, the Montclair Oratorio Society, and the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Delray Beach, FL. She also traveled to Europe where she sang with choirs in Westminster Abby and Vienna. She was also a member of the Friends of Lynn University Music Program which supported the acquisition of high-quality instruments for students, organized classical music programming and performance at the university and also provided performance opportunities for students in her home. In her final years Mrs. Simmons resided in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she had moved to be closer to family. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Gregory Simmons, a daughter-in-law and a cherished granddaughter. Services and inurnment private. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. 412 531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. (Dormont)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved