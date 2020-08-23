1/
Mary E. Weatherred
1925 - 2020
Mary E. Weatherred, 94, passed away on June 2, 2020, in Bloomington, IN. She was born in 1925 in Daingerfield, TX, the daughter of Marshall and Mamie Stevens Gaffney. She graduated from St Paul's Nursing School in Dallas, and was a hospital and public health nurse. She married Jim Weatherred of Dallas, and moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1957. She was an active member of the Church of Christ, and served for many years as a volunteer coordinator for various organizations. Survivors include daughters Cindy Chamberlain of Elizabethtown, KY, and Pat Gilleland (Ben) of Tallahassee; granddaughters Mary Grogan of Bloomington, Sarah Gilleland of Endwell, NY, and Melissa Mullaney (Chris) of Gainesville. Details of a memorial service will be announce at a later date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
