Mary Elizabeth "Polly" Lenzen passed away April 3, 2019 at home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Born to Edward and Clara Lenzen of Webster Groves, Missouri on May 27th 1924, the 2nd youngest of 8 siblings, Polly was "Aunt Polly" to 27 nieces and nephews. Earning her teaching degree in St. Louis, ultimately she settled in Fort Lauderdale. Known as "Miss Lenzen," Polly taught kindergarten and 1st grade at Davie Elementary School for decades and was celebrated for her inspired teaching style. Many students now grown, still recall her genius. During a sabbatical, Polly boldly took a trip around the world. She retired in 1987. Polly filled her days with team bowling, poker groups, bridge, water aerobics, movies with friends and golf. She loved cruising the Caribbean. An avid Scrabble player, Polly played competitively in tournaments onboard. She traveled frequently to visit with her siblings' families for holidays and campouts. Polly volunteered at Holy Cross Hospital cheering up patients. And she worked at animal shelters and made a once a week trip to feed feral cats. A St. Anthony Church parishioner, Polly was a woman of great faith. Her signature greeting when arriving anywhere, "Yoo hoo!" will linger in our memories. A Mass celebrating Polly's life has been planned. Saturday, May 25th, 2019, 12 Noon, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 901 Northeast 2nd Street,,Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301. Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2019