Mary Etta (Way) Dunworth, age 99, passed away peacefully in her home on October 24,2020. Born February 5, 1921 in Riceboro, Ga. and a graduate of Fort Lauderdale High School, she went on to work as a telephone operator for Broward County for 29 years. Mary Etta enjoyed word puzzles, cross-stitch, gardening and feeding all who entered her home.



She is survived by her children William Dunworth, Kathryn McClellan, Jack Dunworth and Jo D. Kimball, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister Justyn (Way) Brooks and extended family. She is predeceased by son Kenneth "Leroy" Dunworth, Jr., daughter Binnie Mayes, brother Delmas Way and sister Josie Way.



Mary Etta led by example. She exemplified resilience, strength and independence. She will be missed every day for her devotion to her family, her patience and her pecan tarts.



A private "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service.



A special you to Averil Myers and Mavis Shirley for your living kindness and caring of Mary Etta.



