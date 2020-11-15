1/1
Mary Etta Dunworth
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Etta (Way) Dunworth, age 99, passed away peacefully in her home on October 24,2020. Born February 5, 1921 in Riceboro, Ga. and a graduate of Fort Lauderdale High School, she went on to work as a telephone operator for Broward County for 29 years. Mary Etta enjoyed word puzzles, cross-stitch, gardening and feeding all who entered her home.

She is survived by her children William Dunworth, Kathryn McClellan, Jack Dunworth and Jo D. Kimball, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister Justyn (Way) Brooks and extended family. She is predeceased by son Kenneth "Leroy" Dunworth, Jr., daughter Binnie Mayes, brother Delmas Way and sister Josie Way.

Mary Etta led by example. She exemplified resilience, strength and independence. She will be missed every day for her devotion to her family, her patience and her pecan tarts.

A private "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service.

A special you to Averil Myers and Mavis Shirley for your living kindness and caring of Mary Etta.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved