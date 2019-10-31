|
Mary Forzano, 94, of Davie passed away on October 28, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home under the loving care of her daughter Erica Kreiling and her Granddaughter Julie Ritter. Mary ran for and won the seat her husband vacated on Miramar's City Council. One of the great joys of her life was serving the city of Miramar for 16 years as a Council Woman and enrolling her family to help on her campaigns - especially her nephew Bart Peluso. The service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Billy Burpee Memorial Foundation at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Mary's family would like to thank all those who helped take care of her - your grace, compassion and patience was appreciated by all, especially Mary. Please visit www.fredhunters.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 31, 2019