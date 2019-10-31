Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Forzano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Forzano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Forzano Obituary
Mary Forzano, 94, of Davie passed away on October 28, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home under the loving care of her daughter Erica Kreiling and her Granddaughter Julie Ritter. Mary ran for and won the seat her husband vacated on Miramar's City Council. One of the great joys of her life was serving the city of Miramar for 16 years as a Council Woman and enrolling her family to help on her campaigns - especially her nephew Bart Peluso. The service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Billy Burpee Memorial Foundation at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Mary's family would like to thank all those who helped take care of her - your grace, compassion and patience was appreciated by all, especially Mary. Please visit www.fredhunters.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -