Petrakos, Mary J. passed away peacefully November 27, 2020. Survived by daughters Diane (Tom) Harmon, Kathryn (Tony) Bianco and Jeanne (Robert) Greenberg, granddaughters Samantha and Nicole Greenberg and aunt to many. Preceded in death by her loving husband Nicholas Petrakos, parents Stavroula and John Karamagianis, siblings, Catherine Limperis, Elaine Olson and William Gianis. Mary, formerly of Chicago, resided in Florida since 1970. Her gentleness touched many hearts; she will be missed and loved. She was laid to rest in private funeral services.



