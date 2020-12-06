1/
Mary J. Petrakos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Petrakos, Mary J. passed away peacefully November 27, 2020. Survived by daughters Diane (Tom) Harmon, Kathryn (Tony) Bianco and Jeanne (Robert) Greenberg, granddaughters Samantha and Nicole Greenberg and aunt to many.  Preceded in death by her loving husband Nicholas Petrakos, parents Stavroula and John Karamagianis, siblings, Catherine Limperis, Elaine Olson and William Gianis.  Mary, formerly of Chicago, resided in Florida since 1970. Her gentleness touched many hearts; she will be missed and loved.  She was laid to rest in private funeral services. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved