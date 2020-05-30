Mary Jo Rogers passed away at her home in Fort Lauderdale on May 22, 2020. Mary Jo known as JoJo to her many friends and family, was born in Cincinnati to Helen and Earl Au on December 3, 1929. While living in Cincinnati Mary Jo was hired by all three of the top stores who carried New York and European designs as a fashion illustrator and window designer. Mary Jo moved to Fort Lauderdale in the early 60s with her late husband, Vincent Post Rogers and their daughters Pamela and Susan.



Mary Jo was well known in South Florida as an outstanding fashion illustrator for numerous retailers, including Jordan Marsh, David's Bridal, Zola Keller, Maus and Hoffman, Carroll's Jewelers as well as stores on the west coast of Florida.



She also excelled as a public relations and special event coordinator, working with a wide range of clients, including Waste Management, tennis great Vitas Gerulaitis and his International Tennis Resort, the South Florida Social magazine, among many others.



Mary Jo was a perfectionist when it came to her own fashion style never leaving home without her accessories and clothes carefully coordinated. She loved her family and friends and would comfortably carry on a sincere conversation with anyone. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, and her mother Helen Au and father Earl Au. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Pullman (Roger) and Susan Greaton (Wil), grandson Stephen Hope, and sisters Peggy Schatz and Melanie Kittrell (John), numerous nephews and nieces, and many good friends.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Broward County Humane Society, or the Community Foundation of Broward County.



