Mary Joan Buck Glancy

Mary Joan Buck Glancy Obituary
Mary Joan Buck Glancy, known to her loved ones as Moom, passed away on September 12, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Utica, NY to Mary Elizabeth Carmody and Francis Buck, she married her high school sweetheart John A. Glancy on November 27, 1969. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed the fall season and hosting Thanksgiving dinner. She is survived by her 3 children, Colleen, Kristin and Ryan; 2 grandchildren Devyn and Peyton; daughter-in-law Jennifer and son-in-law Richard; sister-in-law Patricia and a plethora of friends who were like family. She was pre-deceased by her mother, father and sister, Lisa. Her sense of humor and passion for life will be truly missed by those that loved her.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
