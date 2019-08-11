Home

Mary Kelly Pulver, 95, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. Born July 19th, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Madeline McSweeney and William Kelly. She grew up with a pure passion to follow God, spread love, work hard, and to have fun. She enjoyed being a devoted wife, mother, and member of the Franciscan Order. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Louis Pulver, five children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Her bright spirit has touched everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her, and her legacy will be continued on through each member of her family.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
