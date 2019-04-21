Mary Agnes Le Coumpte, 89, passed away into the arms of a loving God on April 14, 2019. She was a resident of Lake Placid, Florida and a former resident of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband, William Russell Le Coumpte at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus, Ohio at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Dowdy; and two brothers, Bill and Rex Stewart. Mary was always a hard worker in all of her many jobs including office administrator at McNicol Middle School in Hollywood, Florida. She had an infectious sense of humor and was loved by all. She is survived by nephews, Mike Stewart (Ginny), Don Stewart and David Dowdy (Sandy); nieces, Kathy Copeland (Bob), Terry Johnson, Diann McGuire and Jamie Croll (Marty); and several great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to all care givers that made her final days happy. Special thanks to Pat Smith and Debbie Stein along with the staff of Clear Fork Assisted Living and Memory Care of Willow Park, Texas. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary