Mary Lee Hayden, age 63, of Maryville, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home in her sleep. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and wife. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Nancye Gruneisen. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 26 years, Philip Hayden; sons Brian Nix and wife Julissa; and Scott L. Nix; grandson Maximiliano Nix; many other relatives and friends from Florida to Kentucky. Family and friends will meet at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 858 Louisville Road, Louisville, Tennessee 37701 at 10:00 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 for the funeral mass, Father Dustin Collins officiating.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019