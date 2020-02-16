|
Mary Lois Sulzbach, 72, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on January 31, 2020 surrounded by family, including her two sons.
The memorial service will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church on February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter Funeral Home.
Mary was born in Jamaica, New York on April 16, 1947. She graduated from Island Trees High School and continued on to receive a nursing degree from Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing.
Mary worked as an operating room nurse for Palmetto Hospital and Memorial Hospital West for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with grandchildren and sons.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Warren and Erik Diener, and her grandchildren, Mary, Bryson, and Erika, and other family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Sulzbach.
Mary raised her two sons as a single mother working night shifts at the hospital in order to put her boys through Catholic school. Mary will be missed by many, in particular, her two sons who love her dearly. We love you mom.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020