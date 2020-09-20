Mary Louise Byrd, 75, of Oakland Park, Florida, passed away on May 17, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.
Mary Lou was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 30, 1944 to the late Edward L. Sandke and Janet M. Hogan Sandke.
Along with her parents, Mary Lou, is preceded in death by her husband, Julian M. Byrd, and her brother, Bill Sandke of Coronado, CA.
Mary Lou is survived by her sister, Judith (Michael) Horan of Pompano Beach, FL, brother Edward (Carol) Sandke of Davidson, NC, nephew Kevin (Chris) Horan of Dallas, TX, nephew Jason (Jennifer) Sandke of Mooresville, NC and niece Caylin (Alex) Sandke Bauld of Whispering Pines, NC.
Mary Lou was a wardrobe designer/costumer for the entertainment industry. She worked with many celebrities creating movies and theatre productions for over 35 years. She enjoyed working on plays at Parker Playhouse in Ft. Lauderdale as well as on movie sets with well-known actors and her husband, Julian. Mary Lou enjoyed life and was an avid golfer and tennis player. She had a big personality. To know her was to love her. We will miss her dearly. Always in our hearts, Lou.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery where Mary Lou will, once again, join her husband, Julian.
After suffering for years from Alzheimer's disease, Mary Lou, finally, succumbed to COVID-19. Donations can be made, in her memory, to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org
) or John Hopkins Medicine COVID-19 (secure.jhu.edu
).