August 24, 1934 – June 16, 2020
With deep sadness we announce the death of Mary Louise "Suffie" Forristall (née, Suffoletta), of Deerfield Beach, FL, on Tuesday, June 16th from renal failure following a lengthy period of declining health.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Kraeer – Becker Funeral Home, 217 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. A livestream of the service will be available for those unable to attend. Please visit www.KraeerDeerfieldBeach.com for details and a link to the livestream.
With deep sadness we announce the death of Mary Louise "Suffie" Forristall (née, Suffoletta), of Deerfield Beach, FL, on Tuesday, June 16th from renal failure following a lengthy period of declining health.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Kraeer – Becker Funeral Home, 217 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. A livestream of the service will be available for those unable to attend. Please visit www.KraeerDeerfieldBeach.com for details and a link to the livestream.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2020.