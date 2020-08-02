1/1
Mary M. Sutcliffe
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary Malley Sutcliffe 86, of Fort Lauderdale passed away 21 July 2020 from CV 19. Mary was born in New Haven, CT. on April 18, 1934 to the late Mary Coyle and John Malley. Mary is predeceased by her Sister Jean (Edward) Filanowski and her only grandson Vincent Hosker. She is survived by her Husband Alan and three daughters: Evelyn Sutcliffe (Viren) Amin, Valerie Sutcliffe, Christine Sutcliffe and two granddaughters Emily Hosker and Sapna Amin, several cousins, nieces and nephew. On-line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation and Funeral Service, Wilton Manors.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
