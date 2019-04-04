Mary McCoy, 60, of Coconut Creek, Florida died on Monday April 1, 2019 at Morris Hills Center, Morristown, New Jersey. Born in New Brunswick she was a longtime Florida resident. Before retiring she was employed as a teacher for the Broward County Schools. A 1980 graduate of St. Elizabeth College, she was a member of St. Sebastian Church, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a former president of the Columbiettes.Daughter of the late James A. and Mary Mangan McCoy she is survived by her brothers James A. McCoy of Clearwater, Florida, Jack McCoy and his wife Peg of Canada and Bill McCoy and his wife Clare of Holmdel, New Jersey and her nieces Meghan, Catherine and Caroline McCoy.Private services for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy, New Jersey 08879. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary