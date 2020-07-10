Mary Regina Harder, age 63, passed away peacefully at her home on July 2nd, 2020 in her hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Mary is survived by her three brothers, Rick Harder and wife Maria, John Harder and Tim Harder as well as her nephew Dwayne Stephani and many cousins. Mary is predeceased by her parents Richard and Jean and sister Cathleen Stephani.
Mary was an alumni of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Class of 1975 and Broward College. She worked 27 years in the financial mortgage industry with Bank Atlantic and BB&T. She became Vice President of CRA Lending. She then spent the most recent years working for the Habitat for Humanity of Broward County where she assisted future homeowners with their closings which gave her great joy and satisfaction.
Mary was an avid Miami Dolphins fan as well as being an animal lover. She loved going to plays and music concerts with her family and friends.
A private ceremony will be held by the family. in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local.html