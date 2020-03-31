|
Mary Rose (nee Malow) age 94 was born in Detroit on January 15, 1926 and passed away on March 25, 2020 at Ascension St John Hospital in Detroit. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Mary was raised and lived for many years in Grosse Pointe, MI. She also lived part time in Boca Raton for many years until she permanently moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL in the early 1980's. She donated her time as a docent at the NSU Museum of Art, Fort Lauderdale. She was also a member of the first class of volunteer guides at Bonnet House, Fort Lauderdale. Mary was an avid bridge player and was known to play up to 6 times a week. She was always up for a game. She also travelled extensively around the world on cruise ships with one of her best friends. Mary also enjoyed reading, going to the movies and spending time with her family. She was always ready to "just do something" no matter what it was.
Mary is survived by her four children and one son-in-law: Wendy Ryan, Heather Strawbridge, Scott Strawbridge and Laurie Strawbridge (Thomas Court); seven grandchildren, T.J. Ryan, A.J. Ryan, Tracy Orr, Jessalyn Orr, Holly Strawbridge, Ryan Strawbridge, and Jessica Novak (Eric); eight great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Mary will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, warmth, genuineness, and most importantly, her unwavering love for her family. She will be missed by all her family and friends who knew and loved her.
There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to either the Humane Society of Broward County, https://humanebroward.com/donate-old/honor-memorial-donation/ or Bonnet House Museum and Gardens, https://www.bonnethouse.org/.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2020