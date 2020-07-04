1/1
Mary (Peggy) Steenbakker
Steenbakker, Mary Margaret known by everyone as Peggy, 85, of Coral Springs, Florida went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020. Peggy was born April 27, 1935 in County Mayo, Ireland to the late Mark and Nancy (Kirrane) Devane. Before retiring to Coral Springs, she had a long career as a hair stylist in Garden City, NY. She was the beloved wife of Cornelius "Curt" Steenbakker for nearly 50 years and loving sister of Nora Sullivan, brothers Thomas (Bridget) and Matthew (Mary), brother-in-law John McDonnell and sister-in-law Kathleen Devane. Aunt Peggy will be missed by her adoring nephews John McDonnell (Jr.) (Catherine), Kevin Sullivan (Rebecca), Richard (Caroline), Michael (Tina), Matthew (Justine), Brendan, Mark (Edel) Devane and nieces MaryEllen Pickrell (Mark), Maureen Devane, Cathy Coughlin (Richard), Karen Fogarty (John), Mary Devane, Eileen Hernandez (Sal), Karen Devane, Deidre Devane (Noel) and dozens of grand nieces and nephews who will always remember Aunt Peggy's generosity, fun loving attitude and always being the last to leave the dance floor. She was predeceased by her sisters Bridget McDonnell and Maura Devane as well as her brother Michael Devane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to Aisling Irish Community Center; 990 McLean Avenue; Yonkers, NY 10704.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 4, 2020.
July 3, 2020
Nora Sullivan
