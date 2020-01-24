|
Mary Teresa Passanisi(McNamara), 91, of Boca Raton, FL passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. She is survived by her husband, Dominic "Nick" Passanisi, daughters Teresa Marie(Steven F.) O'Hara and Carol Ann(Thomas M.) Kirchhoff, grandchildren Nicole(Nickolas) Kirchhoff Sargent, Paul O'Hara, Catherine(Denis) Kirchhoff O'Kane, and Robert O'Hara, and 4 great grandchildren Ryan O'Hara, William Sargent, Denis O'Kane, and Carolyn Sargent. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28 from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 29 at 10am, and she will be laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery on Thursday, January 30, at 9am.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 24, 2020