Mary Y. Volpe, 73, of Boca Raton passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mary was born in the Bronx on August 29, 1946 to parents Lester and Lauretta Brophy. She met her life partner, Charles Volpe, in New Jersey; they married in 1982. Mary and Charley moved to Boca Raton in 1988. A devout Catholic, Mary is a long-time parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Church. With her warm, loving personality, Mary made friends everywhere she went. She loved traveling, meeting people and experiencing new cultural adventures. She was a former member of the Royal Palm Country Club and a member of the Delray Beach Club, where she enjoyed an active social life. Family is what gave her the greatest joy; her beloved husband of 38 years, Charley; son Joseph (Sharon) Magarelli; daughters Joy (William) Page, Dawnmarie (David) Atlas, Marilou (Robert – deceased) Lowery and Traci Volpe; ten loving grandchildren: Jessica, Kimberli, Matthew, Andrew, Melissa, Patrick, Scott, Zachary, Maximus, Emily & Caitlin (deceased), seven precious great-grandchildren: Johnathan, Aubrey, Ava, Adriana, Charlie, Madison and Scott, Jr., and niece Renee Sanguiliano. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 6:00-8:00pm at Glick Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at Boca Raton Mausoleum. Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her; she lives on in our hearts and memories. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Mary.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 2, 2020.