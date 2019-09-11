|
Maryellen Bryant Walsh passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 75. She is survived by her 2 children Peter (Wai) and Kim (Jason), granddaughter Casey; brothers Ron, Paul, and Mark; sisters Carol, Deborah, and Helen; nieces Sally (Steve) and Lisa (Scott) and great-niece Shannon as well as a plethora of friends who were like family. There will be a memorial service for Maryellen on Saturday, September 14th at 10 am Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 500 N. Park Road, Hollywood, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019