St Andrew's Presbyterian Chr
500 N Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church
500 N. Park Road
Hollywood, FL
Maryellen Bryant Walsh

Maryellen Bryant Walsh Obituary
Maryellen Bryant Walsh passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 75. She is survived by her 2 children Peter (Wai) and Kim (Jason), granddaughter Casey; brothers Ron, Paul, and Mark; sisters Carol, Deborah, and Helen; nieces Sally (Steve) and Lisa (Scott) and great-niece Shannon as well as a plethora of friends who were like family. There will be a memorial service for Maryellen on Saturday, September 14th at 10 am Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 500 N. Park Road, Hollywood, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
