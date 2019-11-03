|
SCHUURMANS, Mathilde Francisca Meurs, born on February 23, 1929 in Schoorl, Netherlands, died on October 15, 2019 in Midlothian, Va. She is survived by her loving husband, Hendrik "Hans" J.L. Schuurmans; five stepchildren, their spouses and children, and mostly in the Netherlands, 11 nieces and nephews with their spouses and children with extended family. Mathilde, an accomplished physician, was educated in the Nehterlands. She started practicing as a general surgeon with a fondness for work in the Emergency Room. Her later interest in surgery of the nervous system led to her to specialize in Anesthesioogy. She did residencies in the Netherlands, England and the United States. Mathilde had a sharp and brilliant mind, was totally honest, extremely charitable and had a perfectly timed sense of humor. She loved to play bridge, cook and socialize with her circle of close friends. In her younger years Mathilde was a daring, energetic and emancipated woman who enjoyed skiing, hiking, horseback riding, scuba diving, bicycling and canoeing. She obtained her pilot's license at a young age. She loved the Arts and was quite knowledgeable about the history of royalty, especially in Europe. Mathilde had a special fondness for animals, loved nature and traveled extensively with her husband to every continent including both Polar Regions and visited many notable destinations. As people of science, she and her husband observed the effects of and expressed concern about global warming. There will be a gathering to celebrate her long life on November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Meadowbrook Country Club, 3700 Cogbill Road in Chesterfield County, Va. Family and friends will have an opportunity to share special moments and memories of their encounters and friendships with Mathilde. A similar gathering will follow on a yet to be established date at the San Remo Condominium complex in Boca Raton, Fla. Her husband wishes to thank their many friends, family and acquaintances for their camaraderie throughout her life's journey. For those wanting to memorialize Mathilde, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA or The Nature Conservancy.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019