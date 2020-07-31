1/
Matona Santana
1962 - 2020
Matona "Tawny" Santana, 57, of Coral Springs, FL, passed away April 3, 2020. She was born to the late Thomas and Cora Meeker, on October 4, 1962, in Rochester, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her husband Luis Santana; daughter Leia Bosco of Fort Laudedale; step-daughter Lauren Santana of Coral Springs; brother Thomas John Meeker and sister Tina Ermi of Ocala; aunt Sue Shrum Kryder and best friend Jennifer Rodich Dinterman of Beaver, Pennsylvania; and a host of family and friends. She was dearly loved by her family and friends, and will be greatly missed. The family is holding private memorial services.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 31, 2020.
