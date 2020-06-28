Matthew Mark Penland
1987 - 2020
Gone too soon

Matthew Mark Penland born August 10 1987, died suddenly on June 22, 2020 of cardiac arrest. A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life service will be held at Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard on June 29th from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Come and share stories. Memorial Mass will be June 30 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1805 Pierce Street, Hollywood. In lieu of flowers please send money for his family in this trying time

https://www.gofundme.com/f/rip-Matthew-Penland?

Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
JUN
30
Memorial Mass
Little Flower Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
I watched this young man grow up to be a very responsible, loving parent. He truly loved his children and you can see by his pictures how is face lit up when he was with them. My heart aches for their loss. I was your biggest fan Matthew and you will be forever in my heart xxoo
Vickie
Friend
