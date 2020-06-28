Gone too soon
Matthew Mark Penland born August 10 1987, died suddenly on June 22, 2020 of cardiac arrest. A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life service will be held at Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard on June 29th from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Come and share stories. Memorial Mass will be June 30 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1805 Pierce Street, Hollywood. In lieu of flowers please send money for his family in this trying time
https://www.gofundme.com/f/rip-Matthew-Penland?
Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Matthew Mark Penland born August 10 1987, died suddenly on June 22, 2020 of cardiac arrest. A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life service will be held at Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard on June 29th from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Come and share stories. Memorial Mass will be June 30 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1805 Pierce Street, Hollywood. In lieu of flowers please send money for his family in this trying time
https://www.gofundme.com/f/rip-Matthew-Penland?
Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.