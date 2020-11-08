1/
Matthew V. Anderson
Matthew Vincent Anderson, 67, died November 4, 2020 at Avante at Boca Raton after a long illness. He formerly lived in Delray Beach FL, Roanoke VA, and East Meadow NY. Until his retirement, he owned and operated Andy Myer Pool Corp. Matthew will be remembered for his outgoing personality and love of deep sea fishing. He was a graduate of Roanoke College, Salem VA and Long Island Lutheran High School, Brookville NY. Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert V. Anderson and Mary K. Cosgrove Anderson. His is survived by his sister, Linnea A. Lindeman and brother-in-law, Franklin J. Lindeman, Sewickley PA, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Flagler Beach. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
